Putin instructs to develop big generative AI models for economy

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to provide for development of big generative artificial intelligence models for the purpose of their further use in key economic sectors, according to the list of assignments posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"To provide for development of big generative models for their use in key sectors of the economy, providing for a mechanism of practical implementation of such models by organizations operating in these sectors, for purposes of increasing labor productivity," the document reads.

The government is also asked to provide for measures of supporting development and introduction of big generative models when developing the Artificial Intelligence federal project, with the report to be presented by July 1 of this year.