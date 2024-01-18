Russian retailers have no difficulties with imports due to situation in Red Sea — ACORT

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian retail chains are not experiencing difficulties with importing goods due to the situation in the Red Sea, Igor Karavayev, chairman of the presidium of the Retail Companies Association (ACORT), told TASS.

"Trade networks - members of ACORT are currently not facing interruptions in the supply of imported goods. Domestic and foreign sea carriers - partners of Russian retail chains, if necessary, can use alternative logistics routes. All supplies are diversified, including through the use of Far East ports," Karavayev said.

In addition, as part of the direct import of some commodity items, deliveries are carried out by freight ground transport from Europe, he added.

"Retail chains have accumulated sufficient stocks of goods with a long shelf life at their own distribution centers. All these measures make the situation with meeting consumer demand predictable and stable," said the chairman of the association’s presidium.

Comments from retail chains

The press service of the Lenta company told TASS that the retailer does not face any delays in the import of goods.

"Our partners are Russian or Chinese sea carriers, who, if necessary, can use an alternative supply route through the Cape of Good Hope," the company explained. Lenta also diversifies its flows and sends some cargo through Far Eastern ports.

In turn, the Metro press service indicated that the retailer’s direct imports do not depend on the situation in the Red Sea.

"For example, we transport Rioba coffee and many other goods from Europe by freight. Therefore, all deliveries of both food products and direct imported wines are stable and on time," the company’s press service noted.

Metro also maintains sufficient inventory at distribution centers to provide customers, including restaurants and cafes (Metro's main customers), with the quantities they need.

"As for products from other suppliers, we have not seen any difficulties with deliveries so far. Everything is happening as planned," the retailer said.