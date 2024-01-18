Belarusian authorities to sell ex-McDonald's chain to private investor — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 18. /TASS/. The Belarusian authorities are ready to sell the chain of former McDonald's restaurants operating in the country to a private entrepreneur, Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko said as quoted by the BelTA agency.

"Currently, these 25 restaurants are operating across the country. A private investor has entered the fray who is ready to buy them, pay money, a lot of money. He is a stand-up Belarusian guy who deals in real estate and is ready to develop this chain," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers of the republic.

Lukashenko recalled that the government took control of the restaurant chain after the American company left the Belarusian market as part of Washington’s sanctions against Minsk.

"Now they have gone - good bye! The property belongs to the state. They abandoned the property, we picked it up and put it in order," the Belarusian leader noted.

Lukashenko said that he had instructed Presidential Press Secretary Natalya Eismont and First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolay Snopkov to oversee operations for the former McDonald's chain in Belarus.

Moreover, the head of state had to do his homework on the issue, because, as he says, he had never been to McDonald's. "I had to plunge in, study this system," Lukashenko said.

"Today, the stream of customers [at the former McDonald’s restaurants in Belarus] is increasing, as Snopkov reported to me. People are happy to eat what they cook there," the President noted, stressing that all food at the restaurant chain is made from Belarusian products.

Lukashenko pointed out the importance of not only import substitution as such, but also ensuring high-quality nutrition for the residents of the republic.

"This [food] is ours, Belarusian. And we bear responsibility for it. We feed our people well enough. Import substitution in people’s nutrition is the most important thing. People’s nutrition is health," he added.

Since April 18, 2023, the former McDonald's chain has been operating in the republic under the Mak.by brand.