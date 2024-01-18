EAEU’s industrial production grows by 3.8% in 11 months of 2023

MOSCOW, January 18 /TASS/. The growth of industrial production in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January - November 2023 amounted to 3.8% compared to the same period in 2022, according to a report from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Thus, the growth of industrial production in Armenia was 2.1%, in Kyrgyzstan - 1.8%, in Russia - 3.6%, in Kazakhstan - 4.3%. The biggest growth in industrial production was reached in Belarus - 7.9%. At the same time, in the period under review, Russia accounted for 87.6% of the total industrial production of the union, Kazakhstan - 7.1%, Belarus - 4.4%, Armenia - 0.5% and Kyrgyzstan - 0.4%.

"The manufacturing industry accounted for the majority of EAEU industrial production in January - November 2023 (65.7%). Its share climbed by 1.9 percentage points from January to November 2022. The mining and quarrying industry's share was 25.9% (-2.2 percentage points)," the statement said.

The union's GDP in the reporting period increased by 3.3%. The figure in Armenia rose by 9.3%, in Kazakhstan - 4.7%, in Kyrgyzstan - 4.2%, in Belarus - 3.6%, in Russia - 3%.

Freight turnover in January - November 2023 increased in Kyrgyzstan (+8.6%) and Kazakhstan (+3.1%), passenger turnover - in Armenia (+72.1%), Russia (+13%), Kazakhstan (+11.2%), Kyrgyzstan (+8.6%), and Belarus (+8.4%). The level of registered unemployment within the EAEU amounted to 0.9% of the labor force, the report said.