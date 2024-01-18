Russian Cabinet approves denunciation of fisheries agreement with UK

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Russian Government has approved a draft law on denunciation of the fisheries agreement with the United Kingdom.

The document was discussed today at the Cabinet meeting.

"The document was approved," the Russian Government’s press service told TASS.

The agreement was made in 1956 between the USSR and the United Kingdom. British fishing boats were allowed fishing in certain areas of the Barents Sea along the Kola Peninsula’s coast. The agreement continued to be in force after the collapse of the USSR because Russia is the successor to the Soviet Union.

The need to denounce the agreement is dictated by termination of the most favored nation trade status for Russia by the United Kingdom in March 2022, the Russian Cabinet said earlier.