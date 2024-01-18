Far East, Arctic report 40% growth of visiting travelers — minister

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The number of tourists, accommodated at hotels in the Far East and Arctic over eleven months in 2023, grew by 40% year-over-year, Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

"Over eleven months of the past year, the number of guests accommodated at the hotels grew by 1.8 million people year-over-year, which is a 40% growth," the minister said. "To make clear - across the country the growth was 20%, and over there it was 40%."

The share of tourist trips to the Arctic districts and to the Far East in the total amount of tourist trips inside Russia grew by 8.6%, he added. "This is a significant growth. And it is worth stressing [the regions] offer new accommodation, the older accommodation facilities are busy, and we also highlight the incentives under the national project on tourism development," the minister concluded.