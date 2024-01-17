Annual inflation in Russia down to 7.4%, Economy Ministry says

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia declined to 7.4% during the period from January 10 to 15, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its current price review.

"The rise in prices slowed down to 0.24% in the food sector: the price growth rate for fruits and vegetables dropped to 1.64%, and for other foods - to 0.06%," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood sector, the inflation rate stood at 0.12% during the reporting week. The price growth in the service sector is close to zero - 0.04%: domestic airfare prices continued declining," the ministry added.