Russia’s volume of imports of goods and services reaches $368.12 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia’s volume of imports of goods and services in 2023 amounted to 33 trillion rubles ($368.12 bln), Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"Even if we take macroeconomic statistics, our volume of imports of goods and services reaches 33 trillion rubles in 2023. This is a very large figure, and these are the niches that are still free," he said.

Oreshkin also emphasized the great quality of modern Russian-made goods. "If you look at clothing and many other consumer goods made in Russia, the quality is radically different. There is a prejudice that stems from the Soviet Union era, and it concerns the appearance of the goods, packaging, and everything else. For a long time, this discrimination existed. Now, all you have to do is simply look and try modern Russian popular brands," he added.