Ruble declined in December due to growing currency demand, oil prices

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian ruble declined in December under pressure of several factors, including the asset buyout from nonresidents, the seasonal currency demand growth and oil prices, the Central Bank said in its review of financial market risks.

"Instability of the rate [of the ruble in December] was promoted by the decline in oil prices, concerns of intensification of sanction pressure with concurrent keeping of the stable currency demand with importers and the seasonal demand for it from individuals (Christmas and long New Year holidays). Transactions of residents for buying out ownership titles from companies from unfriendly countries also applied pressure to the currency rate. Short-term ruble weakening was also associated with quarterly expiration of futures contracts," the Central Bank said.

The ruble weakened as of the end of month by just 1% against the US dollar. Foreign currency sales by exporters in December were strong, the bank of Russia said.