OPEC reduced number of countries to twelve in report

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) excluded Angola and reduced the number of its members to twelve in the January report.

The wording of "OPEC-12" is now used when mentioning OPEC countries in the report. Data of oil production in Angola are now contained in the section dedicated to oil production in non-OPEC countries.

On December 21, 2023, Angola’s Oil Minister Diamontino Azevedo said that the country leaves OPEC. The minister explained it by Angola’s disagreement with production quotas within the OPEC+ framework.