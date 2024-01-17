Court fined hosting companies for lack of representation in Russia

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. A Moscow court imposed turnover-based fines on eleven cloud hosting companies in the amount over 367 mln rubles ($4.1 mln) for an administrative offense related to lack of representation in Russia, the press service of the Tagansky District Court told TASS.

"A justice of the peace of Court Section No. 422 recognized Amazon Web Services, Inc., HostGator.com LLC, Bluehost Inc., Kamatera Inc., Ionos Inc., Network Solutions LLC, DigitalOcean LLC, DreamHost LLC, GoDaddy.com LLC, WPEngine, Inc. and Hetzner Online GmbH as liable under Part 2, Article 13.49 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code (carrying of activity by a foreign legal entity on the Internet in the Russian territory without posting an electronic form for sending applications of Russian citizens and organizations or without creation of a branch, opening of a representative office or establishment of a Russian legal entity) and set punishment for them in the form of affine totaling 367.58 mln rubles," the press service said.

According to laws on operations of foreign persons on the Internet in Russia, companies are obliged to register a personal account with the Russian telecom and media watchdog, post a feedback form for Russian individuals and legal entities and open a representative office in Russia.