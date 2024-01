MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The price of Rostelecom shares rose by 2.56% on Moscow Exchange to 76.81 rubles per share on Wednesday, according to trading data as of 12:02 p.m. Moscow time (9:02 a.m. GMT).

By 1:15 p.m. Moscow time (10:15 a.m. GMT) the price of the company’s shares had narrowed gains to 1.76% trading at 76.21 rubles per share.

President of the Russian telecom company Mikhail Oseevsky said earlier that revenue of Rostelecom exceeded 700 bln rubles ($7.9 bln) in 2023.