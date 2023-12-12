Permit for commissioning granted to first power unit of Akkuyu nuclear plant

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Turkish authorities granted the permit for commissioning to the first power generating unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction, the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom says on its Telegram account.

"The decision of the Turkey’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority to issue the permit for commissioning to the first power unit of the Akkuyu NPP confirms that we met all the requirements of Turkish laws and international standards of NPP construction and are ready to progress further. We enter a new, important and responsible stage in the project life," CEO of Akkuyu Nuclear Anastasia Zoteeva said, quoted on the channel.

The next stage will be receipt of a license to operate the first power generating unit, making possible to load nuclear fuel into the reactor and begin pre-commissioning testing operations. Specialists continue preparing technical documents to file an application for the license.

The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear plant in Turkey, being built by the Russian company Rosatom.