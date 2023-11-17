Qiwi Q3 adjusted net profit falls by 24%

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The adjusted net profit of Qiwi group under IFRS in the Q3 decreased by 24% year-on-year and reached 3.6 bln rubles ($40.13 mln). Consolidated revenue increased by 0.8% to 8.8 bln rubles ($98.1 mln), according to the group’s report.

Qiwi's net revenue for 9 months of 2023 increased by 5.2% to 26.5 bln rubles ($295.5 mln), adjusted net profit - by 30% to 12.9 bln rubles ($143.85 mln). The group's performance remains stable, despite the effect of the Bank of Russia's temporary restrictions on certain Qiwi Wallet transactions introduced in mid-summer, the report notes.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Q3 amounted to 3.5 bln rubles ($39.03 mln), while adjusted EBITDA margin reached 40.5%.

Net revenue of the Digital Marketing segment of Qiwi grew by 543% year-on-year, to 1.2 bln rubles ($13.38 mln). Net revenue in the corporate and other services segment grew by 5.8%.