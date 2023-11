MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia will supply up to 200,000 tons of Russian wheat to Africa until the end of 2023, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev told reporters.

"In total, up to 200,000 tons of Russian wheat will be sent to Africa free of charge," Patrushev said.

In September, the Russian Minister of Agriculture told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that free deliveries of Russian grain to Africa should begin in the near future.