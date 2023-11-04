Russia is a global leader in fuel and energy complex - Novak

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian advancements and success in the fuel and energy complex are not inferior to their Western counterparts, according to Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak.

"We are not inferior in terms of innovation, development of science, new technologies, and equipment. We would not be world leaders if we were lagging behind," Novak said.

He added that Rosneft is the undisputed industry leader in these areas. "In this regard, Rosneft is the undisputed leader, both in terms of production volume and import substitution, as well as in terms of new achievements. From science to the introduction of new technologies, the entire chain is implemented here," he explained.