Number of Sberbank transactions with dirhams triples in six months

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The number of Sberbank transactions in dirhams reached 9,500 in September, rising threefold over the six months, according to the credit organization's press service.

"In September, Sberbank processed 9,500 transactions in dirhams. The dirham has entered the top four most popular currencies for clients to conduct transactions at the bank. The volume of transactions with this currency has tripled in the last six months," the statement said.

Sberbank began selling cash UAE dirhams in five Moscow branches in February 2023.