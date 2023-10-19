Yandex’s clout grows with assist from EU

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The antitrust measures taken against US-based Google helped make the Russian search engine Yandex more popular in European countries, Bloomberg news agency said.

Restrictions against Google forced the tech giant to provide smartphone users with the Android operating system the opportunity to use apps of other search engines in 23 member-states of the EU, the news agency reported.

According to OC Android website statistics cited by Bloomberg, Yandex is among the top five most popular search engines in Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and certain other countries.

The EU tightened control over online platforms starting on August 25 within the framework of new digital services legislation.