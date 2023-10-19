Russian authorities continue developing transport logistics — PM

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian authorities continue working on development and improvement of transport and logistical routes Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum.

"We also continue developing [transport] logistics. We managed to significantly reduce transportation costs and launched a number of promising lines and services," Mishustin said at the Forum’s plenary session.

Freight traffic over the Eastern Range, the main export railway, is observed to grow, he noted. Important steps were made in creating the North - South international transport corridor, the Prime Minister said.

"All that improves reliability of our supplies, reduces exporters’ costs and increases their competitiveness in new markets," he added.