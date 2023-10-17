Gas consumption by EU countries down 11% in September, by China - up 11% in August — GECF

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Gas consumption by European Union (EU) countries decreased by 11% in September 2023 year-on-year to 19 bln cubic meters amid mounting solar and nuclear generation. That said, pipeline gas imports to the EU fell by 21% last month, while China’s gas consumption gained 11% in August, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in a report.

Total gas consumption in the EU dropped by 9.3% in January-September year-on-year to 234 bln cubic meters.

"In September 2023, gas consumption in the European Union fell again after rising sharply in the previous month. Gas consumption lost 11% in annual terms to 19 bln cubic meters. The decrease was due to the continuing introduction of the EU’s regulation, which suggests a voluntary gas demand reduction by 15% from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Moreover, an increase in generation of solar and nuclear energy in electricity production resulted in a decline in gas dependence in the structure of electricity production in the EU," the report said. Meanwhile the demand in the industrial sector of certain EU countries started recovering amid falling gas prices, though it has not yet reached the levels registered in previous years.

In particular, gas demand decreased by 16% in September to 3.6 bln cubic meters in Germany, by 0.1% to 3.8 bln cubic meters in Italy, by 27% to 1.4 bln cubic meters in France, and by 6% to 2.4 bln cubic meters in Spain. The UK’s gas consumption fell by 21% to 3 bln cubic meters in the reporting period. China’s total gas consumption rose by 11% in August year-on-year to 33 bln cubic meters (in January-August 2023 demand added 7.4% to 260 bln cubic meters), according to the report.

Imports of pipeline gas to the EU amounted to 10.8 bln cubic meters in September, down by 19% month-on-month and by 21% year-on-year. Overall, pipeline supplies to the EU plunged by 29% year-to-date to 115 bln cubic meters. Of this volume Russian deliveries only equaled 19 bln cubic meters (down by 66%), the GECF said, adding that supplies from Norway totaled 62 bln cubic meters (down by 13%), 23 bln cubic meters were supplied from Algeria, while the remaining volumes flew from Azerbaijan and Libya. The shares of Norwegian and Russian gas in the total volume of pipeline supplies have equaled 54% and 17%, respectively, in 2023.

LNG supplies

LNG deliveries to Europe fell last month year-on-year for the third consecutive month - by 22% to 7.59 mln tones, which is the lowest level since November 2021. LNG imports went down due to high gas reserves, a decline in demand and a rise in the difference of spot prices between the Asian-Pacific region and Europe. Asian countries’ LNG imports rose by 11% to 21.75 mln tons. Europe’s year-to-date imports totaled 92.55 mln tons (up by 2.4%), while Asia imported 194.14 mln tones (up by 3.1%).

Global LNG exports went up by 2.8% in September year-on-year to 33.58 mln tons. Year-to-date global LNG exports gained 3.7% to 304.87 mln tons.

The US, Qatar and Australia were the largest suppliers of liquefied gas in September, the GECF said, adding that Russia was the fourth.