Power of Siberia to reach design capacity of 38 bcm per year by 2025 — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline will reach its design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters per annum by 2025, though current supplies to China through it already exceed the contracted volumes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week. Russian gas will also flow via the Far Eastern route, and supplies through Mongolia are being discussed.

"Exports of Russian gas to the People’s Republic of China are expanding. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline will reach its design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters per year in 2025, though today supplies through them constantly exceed the volumes of contractual obligations. Last year a contract was signed on another route to China, the Far Eastern route. Here the volume of supplies will total 10 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Other promising projects are also being discussed, in particular, transportation through Mongolian territory," he said.

Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia-Centre gas pipeline system running through Kazakhstan were launched last week, Putin noted. "Thanks to this joint project of the Eurasian scale Uzbekistan’s consumers will get reliable supplies of cheap and environmentally clean fuel. Kazakhstan will be able to solve the issue of gasification of northern and eastern regions, while Russia will extend its presence on Central Asian dynamic markets. I believe that this is a good example of energy and infrastructure cooperation that is profitable for all participations of this process. This is why we together with colleagues from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached an agreement to develop further projects on supply of energy resources to those countries," he explained.