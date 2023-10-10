Foreign trade surplus down to $87.8 bln in January-September — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus dropped more than 2.8-fold in January-September 2023 year-on-year to $87.8 bln, according to preliminary estimates by the Central Bank.

Meanwhile, the surplus of the country’s payment account balance plunged almost 4.8-fold in the same period to $40.9 bln.

"Foreign trade surplus in Q3 2023 amounted to $30.2 bln, which is slightly higher than in Q2 2023 ($27.4 bln) and in line with Q1 2023. Import of goods was flat compared with the previous period and equaled $75.9 bln," the regulator said.

Aggregate deficit of primary and secondary income in Q3 2023 was $4.5 bln, hitting the lowest level in quarterly dynamics of this year, mainly due to a decrease in the volume of dividend payments allocated by Russian companies in favor of non-residents, the Central Bank said.

Foreign obligations rose by $4.3 bln in July-September 2023, the Bank of Russia noted, adding that an increase in external liabilities was registered for the second consecutive quarter and it has already offset a net decrease in obligations in Q1 2023 (growth by $1.3 bln in January-September 2023). An increase in foreign assets is estimated at $16.8 bln in Q3 2023, which is higher than in Q2 2023, mainly due to a rise in other investment in the form of debit debts, including on outstanding foreign trade accounts, the regulator said.