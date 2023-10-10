Russia to allocate over $2 bln for machine tool industry — minister

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Over 200 bln rubles ($2 bln) will be allocated for the machine tool industry during the next three-year period, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We spoke about microelectronics last year and this topic will continue over three years. It was actually started this year, and the machine tool engineering is for the next year. We will direct material resources, over 200 bln rubles within the three-year period, for this objective in order to essentially revive the industry. We need means to make capital equipment, machine tools in the first instance, and creation of an internal technology base to develop our industry. Resources are provided for this purpose," Siluanov said.

The sector of unmanned aerial system will also be developed with the government support, the minister added. "This is also an important topic, to say nothing of aviation industry, shipbuilding, and support for the automotive industry. All the tasks we set earlier, and these tasks were reflected in the draft document reviewed by the parliament," Siluanov added.