Ruble bounces back from decline, dollar drops below 99 rubles

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The dollar dropped below 99 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, for the first time since October 2.

As of 18:21 Moscow time, the dollar decreased by 1.4% to 98.99 rubles.

By 18:42 Moscow time, the dollar slowed down its decline and reached 99.26 rubles (-1.14%). At the same time, the euro fell by 0.82% to 104.91 rubles and the yuan decreases by 0.95% to 13.58 rubles.

Earlier on Monday, the dollar surpassed 102 rubles for the first time since March 23, 2022, the euro surpassed 108 rubles for the first time since August 15, and the yuan exceeded 14 rubles for the first time since March 30, 2022.