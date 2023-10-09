Red Wings ready to increase number of flights from Israel if necessary

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Red Wings Airlines is ready to increase the number of flights from Israel if necessary to transport Russians out of the country, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Aware of the high level of responsibility as one of the main carriers in this direction, the airline, in agreement with the aviation authorities of Russia and Israel, is ready to provide additional flights, including as part of a possible custom program of ‘export’ flights," the company said.

Red Wings Airlines told TASS earlier the company resumed regular flights with Israel. The company noted that flights will be carried out during the daytime, in accordance with the recommendations of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

"Regardless of the degree of demand for flights to Israel, the program will continue to serve Russian citizens and other passengers who wish to fly from Israel to Russia. The airline is always assessing the situation in terms of air traffic safety on these routes. If the risks become too great, the program will be temporarily halted. We ask passengers to be understanding of the current situation," the company said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Russia is concerned about the fate of a large number of Russians in Israel and is ready to assist in their evacuation.