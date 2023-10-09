Red Wings Airlines resumes regular flights to Israel

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Red Wings Airlines resumed regular flights with Israel, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Red Wings Airlines is resuming regular flights to Israel," the press service noted. "Starting from October 9, regular flights are being operated: WZ4311/WZ4312 (Sochi - Tel Aviv) - the flight from Sochi departed on October 9 at 12:54; WZ025/WZ026 (Zhukovsky - Mineralnye Vody - Tel Aviv) - from October 11; WZ4727/WZ4728 (Makhachkala - Tel Aviv) - from October 11; WZ015/WZ016 (Domodedovo - Mineralnye Vody - Tel Aviv) - from October 12," the company said.

The company noted that flights will be carried out during the daytime, in accordance with the recommendations of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

"Regardless of the degree of demand for flights to Israel, the program will continue to serve Russian citizens and other passengers who wish to fly from Israel to Russia. The airline is always assessing the situation in terms of air traffic safety on these routes. If the risks become too great, the program will be temporarily halted. We ask passengers to be understanding of the current situation," the company said.