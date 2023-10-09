Dollar up above 102 rubles on MOEX, euro exceeds 108 rubles, yuan surpasses 14 rubles

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate rose above 102 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 23, 2022, the euro exceeded 108 rubles first since August 15, while the yuan surpassed 14 rubles first since March 30, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 2:20 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.69% at 102.1 rubles. As of 2:22 p.m. the euro was up by 2.14% at 108.03 rubles, while the yuan was up by 2.18% at 14.014 rubles.

As of 2:44 p.m., the dollar was up by 1.76% at 102.18 rubles. Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate was up by 1.89% at 107.77 rubles, while the yuan was up by 2.13% at 14.007 rubles.

The MOEX Index was up by 1.14% at 3,180.87 points, while the RTS was down by 0.64% at 980.78 points as of 2:44 p.m. Moscow time.