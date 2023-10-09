No need for higher exchange-based mandatory fuel sales, Russian Energy Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry believes there is no further need for raising the standard rate of minimal fuel trading volumes on exchanges, First Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin said in an interview with RBC TV channel.

"If there is a need, then we will do so. However, we believe so far that the approved standard rates will be enough," the official said.

On October 6, the Russian Cabinet approved a series of new systemic measures to maintain stability in the fuel market. In particular, authorities increased requirements for oil companies’ sales of Class 5 gasoline from 13% to 15% and for diesel fuel from 9.5% to 12.5% through exchange-based trading. This will make it possible to increase the guaranteed offer of sought-after fuel in exchange-based trading and increase the share of arm’s length transactions. The increase will become effective in one month after its promulgation (that is, from November 6), the government said in the relevant decree.