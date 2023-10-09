Uzbekistan negotiating gas supply contracts with Gazprom — energy minister

TASHKENT, October 9. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is currently negotiating mid-term and long-term gas supply contracts with Gazprom, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov said.

"Uzbekistan’s representatives are currently negotiating mid-term and long-term contracts on supply of gas to the republic with Gazprom," he said in an interview with Uzbekistan-24 TV channel.

Uzbekistan entered into a two-year contract on purchase of gas with Gazprom in June. Daily supplies are planned at 9 mln cubic meters, while annual deliveries are expected to reach almost 2.8 bln cubic meters.

Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, started Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan through Kazakh territory on Saturday, October 7.