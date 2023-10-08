Russia to have good harvest this year — Putin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. This year’s harvest of wheat, vegetables and fruit will be good in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in his address on the occasion of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers’ Day.

"Last year, we had a record grain harvest of nearly 158 million tonnes. This year, Russia will again see a good harvest of grains and oilseeds, vegetables and fruit, and increase the production of meat, milk, and fish," he said. "Today, our farmers provide all the main types of food products for the domestic market."

The industry export potential is growing as well, Putin continued.

"Agricultural products have become an essential part of Russia’s exports, with our companies already among global leaders as regards certain food products, such as wheat and fish," he added.