Russia, Uzbekistan to develop gas and oil transportation infrastructure — joint statement

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan will continue to build and modernize infrastructure for gas and oil transportation, according to a joint statement Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev adopted following their negotiations in Moscow.

"The parties consider cooperation to strengthen energy security as meeting their mutual long-term interests. To this end, in the oil and gas industry the parties will continue building new and renovating old infrastructure facilities for the transportation of natural gas and oil, including from jointly developed fields, building new and upgrading existing electric power facilities, as well as developing the renewable energy industry," the document says.

According to the document, Russia and Uzbekistan confirm plans for cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy.

"The parties are pleased to note the agreements reached in the field of supplies of natural gas, oil and petroleum products from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Uzbekistan," the statement says.

On Friday, Putin announced the upcoming start of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan. The head of the Russian state said that a formal ceremony marking this occasion would be held on October 7 with the participation of the leaders of all three countries.

On Friday, Energy Ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan Nikolay Shulginov and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed an intergovernmental agreement on expanding cooperation on oil supplies. Also, Transport ministers of the two countries Vitaly Savelyev and Ilkhom Makhkamov signed an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of petroleum products by rail.

In April, head of the main department of the Energy Ministry of Uzbekistan Athamjon Ubaydullayev said that Uzbekistan had reached an agreement with Gazprom Neft on the supply of 300,000 tons of oil in 2023.