Return to earlier parameters to reduce export disparity on fuel market — Novak

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The return to earlier parameters of balancing payments will help to reduce the export disparity on the fuel market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"This will provide an opportunity to create economic incentives for deliveries of diesel fuel and motor gasoline to the domestic market and to reduce the export disparity evolved. This is a critical systemic measure for the entire market, for consumers, and for oil companies," Novak said.

The Russian government approved new systemic measures to keep fuel market stability on October 6.