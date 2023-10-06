Russian farmers harvest over 133.5 mln metric tons of grain — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian agricultural producers have harvested over 133.5 mln metric tons of grain as of October 5, 2023, which is 15 mln metric tons less than in the like period from last year, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The wheat harvest brought in 93.8 mln metric tons, which is 13 mln metric tons lower than from the same time last year. Russian agricultural producers gathered 22 mln metric tons of barley, 9.9 mln metric tons of sunflowers, 3.9 mln metric tons of rapeseed, and 3.6 mln metric tons of soybeans.

Furthermore, the country's farmers harvested 6.2 mln metric tons of potatoes and 3.5 mln metric tons of vegetables as of October 5.

Russia's grain harvest may reach 135 mln metric tons in net weight, including 90 mln metric tons of wheat, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.