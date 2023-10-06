Russia starts gasoline, diesel fuel supplies to Armenia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia has initiated supplies of 15,000 metric tons of gasoline and 20,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to Armenia at the request of Yerevan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In response to the address of Armenian leadership, Russia has started supplies of petroleum products the republic needs. This refers to 15,000 metric tons of gasoline and 20,000 metric tons of diesel fuel. As it has become known from the request of the partners, the challenging situation is evolving in Armenia in this sphere," the ministry noted.

Armenia has almost completely used the balance approved for this year, the foreign ministry informed. "The winter season is coming. Russia’s support will be quite timely and useful," it added.

Moscow "made advances to allies within the framework of the relevant intergovernmental agreement signed in December 2013," despite the temporary ban on commercial gasoline and diesel fuel export from Russia set by the national government on September 21, the ministry added.