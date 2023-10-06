Russia’s international reserves in September decrease by 2.17% to $569 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $569.021 billion as of October 1, 2023, which is 2.17% (or $12.638 billion) lower than the amount at the beginning of September, the Central Bank said in a statement.

As of October 1, 2022, Russia’s international reserves amounted to $540.688 billion.

In September, foreign exchange reserves decreased by 1.96% - to $428.522 billion. The value of monetary gold in reserves decreased over the month by 3.02% and amounted to $140.499 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

After Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Russia, all transactions related to the management of reserves and assets of the Central Bank, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or entity acting on behalf of the Central Bank, were prohibited.