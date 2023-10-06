Russia to partially remove ban on export of diesel fuel

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian government has permitted export of diesel fuel via pipelines for producers that supply at least half of fuel they produce, as one of additional measures for stabilizing the domestic fuel market, the press service of the cabinet said in a statement.

"The government has removed restrictions on export of diesel fuel delivered to seaports by pipeline transport provided that the producer supplies at least 50% of diesel fuel produced to the domestic market," the statement reads.

The Russian cabinet introduced the temporary limitation of gasoline and diesel fuel exports on September 21 to stabilize the domestic market. The ban is indefinite and its term will depend on market saturation and the results of this measure, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said earlier.