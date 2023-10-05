First consolidated cargo from Moscow Region shipped to the UAE

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The first consolidated load with foods produced by small and medium businesses based in the Moscow Region has been dispatched to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the press service of the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Science of the Moscow Region told TASS.

"The Ministry of Investments, the Export Support Center of the Moscow Region and the Fesco shipping group organized shipment of the consolidated load with foods from Domodedovo to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The container was formed from products of exporting companies in the Moscow Region from the small and medium enterprises segment," the press service said.

The cargo is expected to reach Dubai in twenty days, it added.