Russia’s grain harvest to be about 130 mln metric tons in 2023 — PM

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia plans to harvest about 130 mln metric tons of grain this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We do not probably expect a record-high grain harvest, like last year. The result will be sound nevertheless. According to preliminary data - the harvesting campaign has not yet ended in all points - we plan to gather about 130 mln metric tons. That is, this will be enough for the domestic market and to honor commitments towards our partners," Mishustin noted.

Basic indicators of the Food Security Doctrine have been achieved and even surpassed - for grain, sugar, vegetable oil, meat and fish, the Prime Minister noted.