Danish brewing company Carlsberg informs Baltika about termination of licensing agreements

STOCKHOLM, October 3. /TASS/. The Danish brewing company Carlsberg Group has notified Baltika about the termination of licensing agreements that allow the Russian company to produce and sell all Carlsberg products, including international and regional brands. This is according to a press release on the Danish company’s website.

"We have informed Baltika Breweries that we have terminated the license agreements, which enable Baltika to produce, market and sell all Carlsberg Group products, including international and regional brands," the statement says.

The termination of licensing agreements is a response to the decree of the Russian President dated July 16, the Danish company explains.

"There will be a limited run-off period stretching to 1 April 2024, where already existing stock and materials can be used up by Baltika," Carlsberg says in the press release.

"We have now concluded that we currently see no path to a negotiated solution for exiting Russia. We refuse to be forced into a deal on unacceptable terms, justifying the illegitimate takeover of our business in Russia," the Danish company says.

On July 16, a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin was published on the official portal of legal acts on the transfer of the stake of foreign owners in the Russian entity of the dairy products manufacturer Danone and in the Baltika brewing company to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency. The list includes 98.56% in Baltika Breweries’ capital owned by Sweden’s Carlsberg Sverige Aktiebolag, 1.35% owned by Hoppy Union (part of the Carlsberg Group), and 0.09% owned by Carlsberg Deutschland GmbH (Carlsberg’s German subsidiary).