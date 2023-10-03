Over 90% software producers face impact of anti-Russian sanctions — Association

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. More than 90% Russian software companies have faced the impact of anti-Russian sanctions of the West, Russoft Association said in its analytical materials presented at a press conference in TASS.

"External factors directly associated with unprecedented sanctions introduced against Russia influenced to a certain degree 92.5% of polled software companies," the research indicates.

Sanctions made no impact for just 2.5% of companies and 5% of polled businesses found it difficult in estimating the degree of their influence. "Following the start of the special military operation and introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, conditions for operations of software companies changed dramatically either in the domestic market or overseas. However, the degree of impact of individual factors on the industry at large and on different categories of companies was not clear," research authors said.

The association polled software developing companies in February - April of this year.