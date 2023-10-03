Fesco Group’s container fleet up to 170,000 TEU

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The container fleet of Fesco has increased to 170,000 TEU [20 foot container equivalent - TASS], the press service of the shipping group reported.

"Fesco transport group has boosted its container fleet to 170,000 TEU, hitting the group’s all-time record. Fesco has acquired more than 20,000 new forty-foot and over 6,000 twenty-foot containers this year in a move to implement the development strategy," the report said.

As of the end of 2022, the company managed more than 130,000 TEU, the group added.

Fesco said earlier that it planned to scale up its container fleet to 160,000 TEU throughout 2023.

Fesco is one of the leading transportation and logistics companies in Russia operating a variety of assets including ports, terminals, vessel fleet, rolling stock and more. The group controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, the intermodal operator Fesco Integrated Transport, Dalreftrans operator of refrigerator containers, as well as Transgarant and Fesco Trans companies. The group manages terminal complexes in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Tomsk and Vladivostok.