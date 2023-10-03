Full integration of regions is one of Russia’s priorities — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Full integration and support of regions is one of the goals of the Russian budget for the next three years, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"What problems does the budget solve? First and foremost, it should meet the needs of the army to achieve the goals of the special military operation and the defense industry. This is our top priority, and we have all the resources that our law enforcement agencies have told us about. The second priority is the development of technology and infrastructure, the third is the fulfillment of all state obligations to citizens, the fourth is full regional integration and, of course, support for Russia's constituent entities in terms of infrastructure, modernization and economic development," he said.

The minister stressed that the total volume of national defense spending will reach 10.8 trillion rubles ($108.58 bln).

Siluanov also noted that despite some difficulties with the budget, critical areas of support for industry and infrastructure have not only not been cut, but have actually received more money.