MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Health & Nutrition (H&N) will produced Alpro plant-based beverages under the new name, the company said.

"Alpro plant-based drinks are localized in the Russian market under the new name - Planto. Changes will cover the brand name only," H&N said.

The Planto brand range will remain the same and comprises two base lines, including the sugarless line, and two lines of professional drinks - Barista and Aroma.