EU may agree €5 bln military aid package to Kiev regime by year-end

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. The European Union is expected to coordinate the earmarking of 5 bln euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024 before the end of this year, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a press conference in Kiev following an informal meeting of top European diplomats.

Borrell told a news briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba that the EU remained united in its support for Ukraine and that he had proposed an EU spending package for Kiev of up to 5 bln euros ($5.25 bln) for 2024 which he hoped to have agreed by the end of the year.