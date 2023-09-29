Profits of Russian banks in 2023 may reach up to $30.74 bln — Bank of Russia

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. The profit of Russian banks by the end of 2023 could reach up to 3 trillion rubles ($30.74 bln), Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"The banking sector has been actively financing the economy and is now in good shape. The accumulated profit is already 2.4 trillion rubles. According to our estimates, it can be up to 3 trillion rubles," Nabiullina said.

According to the Bank of Russia, the profit of the Russian banking sector for the eight months of 2023 reached 2.4 trillion rubles ($24.6 bln), which corresponds to the results of the entire 2021.