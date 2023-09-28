Kazakhstan becomes first Russian-speaking destination for flights from Hainan's Sanya

HAIKOU /China/, September 28. /The resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan Island has restored its first direct air route to a Russian-speaking country after the pandemic, resuming flights with Kazakhstan's former capital Almaty,Sanya Tourism Promotion Bureau reported.

Flights in both directions are carried out on Saturdays on a regular basis by SCAT Airlines. Boeing aircrafts of 737-9 MAX model are used for passenger transportation, the bureau said.

The statement emphasizes that launching flights from Sanya to Almaty will not only boost tourism, but also stimulate the development of ties between Hainan and Kazakhstan in trade and humanitarian spheres. Hainan Free Trade Port will be even more attractive to highly qualified specialists from abroad as its international contacts grow stronger.