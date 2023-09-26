Ethiopian ambassador hopes geothermal plant deal with Russia to be sealed soon

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and Ethiopia may seal the deal on construction of a geothermal plant in the African country with the help of Russia’s energy company RusHydro soon, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Cham Ugala Uriat said in an interview with TASS.

"The project is on the way and I hope the deal will be sealed very soon," he said.

"Russians are very good in energy. Like, for example, geothermal and hydroelectric plants. And we know that Russians are very good in railways construction and the ICT. All these areas, yes, we are working very hard for Russians to come to Ethiopia and participate," the diplomat added.

"I think now is a good time for Russia to come to Ethiopia and participate in construction of these different projects because we have the technology and we have the demand. If you can come and work with us, yes, we'll be appreciative. And really, yes, we need new technology to compete," he emphasized.

Deputy Director General for Project Engineering, Sustainable Development and International Cooperation of RusHydro Sergey Machekhin said in an interview with TASS earlier that the company offers its geothermal technology to African countries, including Ethiopia.