Canada slaps sanctions on 42 more individuals, 21 entities in Russia — foreign ministry

OTTAWA, September 22. /TASS/. Canada’s government has added 42 more individuals and 21 entities in Russia to its sanctions list, the Canadian foreign ministry said.

According to the released notification, sanctions are imposed on Russian Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov, Yevgeny Primakov Jr, head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation, Rector of MGIMO University Anatoly Torkunov, as well as political scientists Fyodor Lukyanov, Andrey Kortunov and Dmitry Trenin, along with other individuals.

Among the sanctioned entities are MGIMO University, the Higher School of Economics, the Yunarmy military patriotic movement, the Russian Geographical Society, the Valdai Discussion Club, the National Committee for BRICS Research, the Russian Movement of Children and Youth ‘Movement of the First’, the Vzglyad online newspaper and the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily.