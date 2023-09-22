{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Anti-Russian sanctions

Canada slaps sanctions on 42 more individuals, 21 entities in Russia — foreign ministry

The blacklist included the publications Vzglyad and Komsomolskaya Pravda

OTTAWA, September 22. /TASS/. Canada’s government has added 42 more individuals and 21 entities in Russia to its sanctions list, the Canadian foreign ministry said.

According to the released notification, sanctions are imposed on Russian Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov, Yevgeny Primakov Jr, head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation, Rector of MGIMO University Anatoly Torkunov, as well as political scientists Fyodor Lukyanov, Andrey Kortunov and Dmitry Trenin, along with other individuals.

Among the sanctioned entities are MGIMO University, the Higher School of Economics, the Yunarmy military patriotic movement, the Russian Geographical Society, the Valdai Discussion Club, the National Committee for BRICS Research, the Russian Movement of Children and Youth ‘Movement of the First’, the Vzglyad online newspaper and the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily.

Tags
Sanctions vs. RussiaCanada
Russian, Hungarian top diplomats discuss construction of two units at Paks NPP
The Paks nuclear power plant, built by Soviet specialists in the 1980s and since then operating on Russian nuclear fuel, provides half of all electricity generated and a third of consumed electricity in Hungary
Read more
Sevastopol governor warns of possible repeated attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters
The head of the city specified that rescuers are working on the site
Read more
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan apologizes for death of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
On September 20, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a car with Russian peacekeepers was fired upon during its return from an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh, all servicemen inside the car died
Read more
Russia committed to moratorium on nuclear tests — senior Russian diplomat
"Russia declared a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests in the early 1990s and has been committed to it ever since. We will continue to act this way if other nuclear states behave in the same way," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stressed
Read more
Two UAVs eliminated near Crimean coast, in Kuban — top brass
The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the drones were fixed-wing ones
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force obtains another A-50U early warning and control aircraft
The plane boasts new electronics with greater performance parameters and speed, which allows to increase the capabilities of functional software
Read more
Hainan authorities issue yuan bonds worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
The maturities of these securities are two, three and five years
Read more
Ukraine virtually cancels counteroffensive due to heavy losses — Hersh
According to the journalist, the source told him that Ukrainian troops would have mutinied if they had been ordered to continue the offensive
Read more
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Read more
Finland’s Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy over referendums
It is said that the Finnish Foreign Ministry said the referendums were "a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the UN Charter"
Read more
Moscow, Minsk on guard over potential threats from Poland — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia and Belarus continue working on developing the security concept of the two countries
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about missile attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol
The city’s residents are strongly advised not to visit downtown Sevastopol, where firefighting efforts continue
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian oil depot, operating site in Kakhovka area
Four Ukrainian troops were eliminated, five sustained wounds of various degrees of severity
Read more
Several thousand protesters gather in Yerevan’s main square
Most protesters are gathering in front of the museum adjacent to the government building, where representatives of the opposition take turns at the microphone
Read more
Warsaw not to transfer to Kiev new weapons purchased for Polish army
According to Andrzej Duda, Poland has signed contracts with Ukraine, in particular for the supply of self-propelled Krab howitzers
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry consistently upgrades Navy — Shoigu
On Friday, the Russian defense minister is conducting a working trip about the Primorye Region
Read more
Baku assures Moscow probe into Russian peacekeepers’ death yields results — MFA
"The Azerbaijani delegation has once again apologized to Russia for the tragic death of servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh on September 20, assuring the Russian side that a very meticulous investigation is underway," the ministry said
Read more
Lithuania bars entry to Russian citizens with active Schengen visas
On Monday, the September 13 Sejm decision enters into effect, which prolongs the state of emergency until December 15 and bars entry for Russian citizens
Read more
Russia temporarily limits export of gasoline and diesel fuel — government
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, temporary restrictions "will help saturate the fuel market, which in turn will reduce prices for consumers"
Read more
Russia introduces restrictions on exports of gasoline, diesel fuel
According to the government decree, the restrictions are temporary and begin on September 21 "from the date of its official publication"
Read more
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
Read more
Russian embassy slams South Korean president’s UN address as inflammatory
According to the statement, it is regrettable that Yoon Suk Yeol joined in on the propaganda campaign initiated by Washington, "which aims to discredit cooperation between Russia and South Korea"
Read more
No damage to civilian infrastructure after attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Mikhail Razvozhayev added that all emergency response services are working on the site
Read more
Strike on Sevastopol delivered with Storm Shadow missiles — TV
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, five missiles were shot down by the air defense system
Read more
Russian, Hungarian top diplomats discuss construction of two units at Paks NPP
The Paks nuclear power plant, built by Soviet specialists in the 1980s and since then operating on Russian nuclear fuel, provides half of all electricity generated and a third of consumed electricity in Hungary
Read more
No signs of normalization of relations with West in sight — Belarusian MFA
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier opposed the idea of severing relations with the West and expressed the readiness for their normalization, provided Belarusian interests were taken into account
Read more
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 19 times in past day
Read more
West unleashes genocide on Russian speakers in Ukraine — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev also pointed out that huge sums of money are flowing into the pockets of the Kiev regime, which "in order to please the Americans, exterminates the Ukrainian people by any means"
Read more
Fire at Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol localized
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev сalled on the city residents to refrain from using their personal cars in the city’s center
Read more
Missile attack on Sevastopol shatters windows in 10 residential buildings
There were no casualties among civilians
Read more
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Read more
Russia's Oscar selection committee shuts down — film producer
It is highlighted that Russia will not nominate a movie for the Oscars in 2023
Read more
Russian president signs law banning GMO production
The document obliges importers of GMO products to a compulsory public registration
Read more
'Unprecedented' cyber attack leaves many Crimeans without internet
Earlier, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov reported a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea
Read more
Russia already back in Africa — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that Russia was in close cooperation with African nations through the UN, where Russia rested its position on the principle "African solutions to African countries"
Read more
Two blocks around Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol cordoned off
Boat and ferry services have been suspended
Read more
Information space of Armenia trending toward negative coverage of Russia — diplomat
"No doubt, this contradicts the traditionally friendly communication between the two peoples," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Media speculations on Russian-DPRK military cooperation groundless — embassy
Russia consistently complies with all its international obligations, including ones regarding "development of mutually beneficial relations with our good neighbor and long-standing partner, the DPRK," the Russian embassy underscored
Read more
Major electrical substation suffers damage in Ukraine
The agency did not specify where the damaged substation was situated
Read more
Memorial tank that took part in assault on Shusha in 1992 dismantled in Karabakh
The T-72 tank belonging to the Armenian forces was the first to approach Shusha during the capture of the city on May 8, 1992
Read more
Russia doubles production of key types of military equipment — PM
Speaking about the task of meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, which were designated for this period, the prime minister pointed out that the scheduled plans are being fulfilled in full, and in some cases significantly before the deadlines
Read more
Small budget deficit can become ‘driver of trade and economic restructuring’ — expert
According to Valery Mironov, the country’s public debt in relation to GDP is quite low, which opens up the possibility of financing the budget deficit by increasing public debt
Read more
Lavrov, Guterres don’t discuss crucially new issues of grain deal, says senior diplomat
As Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin said, the point is to continue efforts regarding the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum
Read more
INTERVIEW: Turkish Cypriot leader says he doesn’t see EU as honest broker
Read more
Russia’s latest Lebedev modular pistol passes state trials
The National Guard’s command highly appreciated the new pistol
Read more
Top Russian, Iranian, Turkish diplomats holding meeting on UNGA sidelines
Before the meeting, Lavrov and Abdollahyan had a brief one-on-one conversation
Read more
Russian forces repel 4 Ukrainian attacks at Vodyanoye, Maryinka in DPR — Defense Ministry
It is also reported that two German-made Leopard tanks of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area were destroyed during the past day
Read more
Putin, Turkmen leader confirm intention to foster ties between Russia, Turkmenistan
According to the statement, the bilateral relations between both countries are based on the spirit of the expanded strategic partnership
Read more
Economic Development Ministry expects oil output in Russia down to 523 mln tons in 2024
According to the ministry’s baseline scenario, production in 2023 will decrease by 1.3% to 527 million tons against 534 million tons in 2022
Read more
No meetings with US officials on Lavrov’s itinerary at UNGA — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that there is no interaction scheduled with the UK or other NATO countries either
Read more
Palestinian top diplomat to visit Moscow soon — ambassador to Russia
According to Abdel Hafiz Nofal, during this visit the Palestinian side plans to address bilateral relations, the situation inside Palestine and beyond, and the revival of the Quartet on the Middle East
Read more
Baku reports deliberate arsons in Karabakh’s capital city
"Azerbaijan’s relevant agencies fully control the situation in the region, Armenian citizens are being provided with humanitarian assistance, requests are not ignored," the ministry said
Read more
Russian industry must meet army’s needs without failures — Medvedev
It is added that it is necessary not just to increase the output of these products, but also, of course, to seek to improve the efficiency of ammunition and to use both advanced knowhow and new ideas
Read more
Hainan presents new yuan-denominated bonds issue worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
According to Hainan Daily, the presentation of the bonds was successful
Read more
‘Yuanization’ of global economy could take 10-15 years — expert
Director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University Alexei Maslov believes that the Chinese authorities are not seeking to oust the dollar from the global financial arena
Read more
Russia has not invaded Ukraine and will not invade any other country — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, evidence indicate that Ukraine planned to attack the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics already this month
Read more
EU gives Kiev new tranche of 1.5 bln euro
The European Union promised Ukraine a macro-financial assistance program for 2023 in the amount of 18 bln euro, subject to reforms in the country
Read more
Russia warns Chisinau against deeper involvement in 'supporting' Kiev — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that despite the neutral status enshrined in the Moldovan constitution, the West "continues to actively drag" the country into the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Militants try to advance into government-controlled area in Syria — center
Gurinov said that six Syrian soldiers were wounded as a result of artillery shelling against government forces’ positions near Urum al-Sughra in Aleppo province
Read more
Serviceman missing after Kiev’s attack on Sevastopol, Russian Defense Ministry says
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Kiev regime had carried out a missile strike on Sevastopol this afternoon, damaging the historic Black Sea Fleet headquarters building
Read more
Russian senior diplomat, Baltic Fleet commander discuss situation in Baltic region
Additionally, First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov talked with Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov and members of the regional government about external assistance to ensure the region’s sustainable development
Read more
Russia's victory over neo-Nazism to build mutual respect worldwide — security official
"There is no doubt that the goals of the special military operation set by the Russian president will be achieved," Nikolay Patrushev emphasized
Read more
US to supply most dangerous weapons to Ukraine for counteroffensive — Russian embassy
Earlier, the US administration announced a decision to send Ukraine a package of military assistance worth $325 million, containing air defense systems and cluster munitions
Read more
Hainan’s administrative center set to stimulate tourism with rich cultural program
Haikou Daily reports that the city authorities are striving to create new quality tourism products, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the regional consumption sphere
Read more
Sevastopol authorities slam reports on Ukrainian strikes on power facilities are fake news
In addition, advisor to Crimea’s head Oleg Kryuchkov slammed as fake news the reports spread on social networks allegedly on behalf of Sergey Aksyonov that the international children’s center Artek was closed
Read more
Russia to hit back hard if Ukraine attacks Crimea — diplomat
"I would like to remind all Kiev extremists that the Crimea chapter was closed when its residents made their choice back in 2014, knowing what awaited them, that they would be 'smoked out' as Danilov put it, in different ways over all these years, economically, socially, in the humanitarian sense, based precisely on this nationalistic logic," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Mirage, F-16 jets unable to challenge Russian fighters — senior legislator
Andrey Kartapolov also remarked that the US F-16 fighter was quite difficult in terms of repairs and maintenance
Read more
Kiev regime redeploys 10,000 troops to Rabotino in Zaporozhye area — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov's assessment, reinforcing the Ukrainian grouping in this area may be a sign of preparations for active combat
Read more
Canada slaps sanctions on 42 more individuals, 21 entities in Russia — foreign ministry
The blacklist included the publications Vzglyad and Komsomolskaya Pravda
Read more
Mark Milley warned Kiev against using US-made weapons after attack on Kremlin – report
The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to his press secretary Colonel David Butler, sought to “avoid conflict between the great powers”
Read more
40 shelling attacks staged by Ukrainian troops in DPR during day
Seven civilians were injured
Read more
Ukrainian forces pushed back to initial positions in Krasny Liman area — DPR head
Denis Pushilin pointed out that the army aviation was used to suppress the activity of the Ukrainian units on this part of the line of engagement
Read more
Europe withdraws gas from storage facilities at record level in September
It is noted that Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station, [amounting to] 42.4 mln cubic meters on September 21
Read more
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Read more
Grossi may visit Russia by end of year, dates to be agreed upon — senior diplomat
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Grossi on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly
Read more
Russian Anti-Doping Agency still non-compliant with World Anti-Doping Code — WADA
RUSADA has 21 days following the date of receipt of the formal notice to dispute WADA’s assertion
Read more
Russia’s strikes disrupt Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference system
Russian forces fought the tensest battles in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas this week, Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ban on fuel exports from Russia could spike world diesel prices — expert
Alexander Potavin noted that the Russian volume of diesel exports is significant
Read more
Russian senator slams riots in Brazil as 'senseless coup into nowhere'
Konstantin Kosachev wished Brazil who he said was "far away, yet close" restoration of law and order, as well as stability and prosperity
Read more
Russian, Bolivian top diplomats talk about Bolivia’s cooperation with BRICS
The parties reaffirmed the course for further strengthening of multifaceted Russian-Bolivian ties, the statement said
Read more
UAE notes Russia’s role in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
This was stated by UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Mexico buys 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft from Russia — ambassador
According to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, in 2014 the volume of trade between Mexico and Russia amounted to $1.78 billion
Read more
Ukrainian president fails to give direct answer to question about ATACMS supplies
He was asked the question in Ottawa at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Read more
Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot — Defense Ministry
Units of the Vostok combat group, with the support of aviation and artillery, also destroyed a stronghold and a car with soldiers of the Ukrainian army near the village of Urozhaynoye in the DPR
Read more
No confirmation of rumor about group of saboteurs in Kursk Region — authorities
According to the regional authorities, a standard preventive raid by law-enforcement agencies is currently under way in the Sudzha district
Read more
Air defenses down cruise missiles over Crimea — region’s head
It was earlier reported that one missile had been shot down near Bakhchisarai
Read more
Italy’s former President Giorgio Napolitano dies at age of 98 — agency
The politician resigned in 2015 when he was 89
Read more
Paks 2 NPP to ensure Hungary’s energy security for years to come — Rosatom
The Paks nuclear power plant was built using Soviet technology in the 1980s, about 100 kilometers south of Budapest on the banks of the Danube, and uses Russian nuclear fuel
Read more
Lavrov: Zelensky’s preemptive strike on Russia remark justifies need for special operation
It is reported that Lavrov laughed off the maneuvers by Zelensky’s various aides who sought to downplay the Ukrainian president’s comment
Read more
Kiev launches missile attack on Sevastopol, Russian Air Defense Troops down five missiles
It is also reported that one serviceman was killed
Read more
Russian forces seize several Ukrainian strongholds in Vremevka area — politician
It is stressed that all Ukrainian attacks were repelled
Read more
Press review: Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh begin talks and Poland to arm self, not Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 22nd
Read more
US has no rights to discuss others’ commitment to nuclear test moratorium — diplomat
Sergey Vershinin stressed that the United States’ refusal to ratify the treaty in 2018 was an "evidently destabilizing event"
Read more
Lavrov calls on Guterres not to draw UN into politicized initiatives on Ukraine
Russia’s top diplomat also directed the UN Secretary General’s attention to unacceptability of applying double standards in US documents regarding various territories
Read more
Biden promises Zelensky small batch of ATACMS missiles
No details as to when the decision would be announced officially or the dates of deliveries were mentioned
Read more
Just-started exercise in Belarus does not threaten neighboring countries — top brass
Viktor Gulevich noted that the bilateral comprehensive exercise (its active phase will last until September 26) was a logical ending of the training of operational and tactical level control and command bodies
Read more
Sber to launch transfers in rubles to China to individuals this fall
The limits on transfers to China for one sender will be 300 thousand rubles per day and 700 thousand rubles per month, and the minimum transfer amount is 3.5 thousand rubles
Read more
China's GDP growth rate down due to global economy stunt, crisis in Ukraine — report
Under such extremely difficult and harsh conditions, the actual growth of the economy and some of the indicators related to the rate of economic growth differed to some extent from what had been planned, the report points out.
Read more
Russia followed meeting between US, Central Asian countries on sidelines of UNGA — Kremlin
"You know that Russia has its own dialogue with Central Asian countries, which is extremely important for us," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more