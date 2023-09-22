Russian economy can grow by 2.3% per year over the next 3 years — government

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian government expects that the country's economy in 2024-2026 will grow at a fairly high rate, about 2.2-2.3% per annum. This is according to the data contained in the files related to the draft federal budget.

"When preparing the draft of the new three-year budget, the government proceeded from the forecast of maintaining relatively high growth rates of the Russian economy (2.3-2.2% in 2024-2026)," the document says.

It notes that already this year Russia has moved to sustainable economic growth - contrary to the expectations of some Western experts, who predicted a completely different development of events.

According to the results of last year, the World Bank included Russia in the top 5 largest economies in the world in terms of purchasing power parity.