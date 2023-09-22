Economy Ministry expects ruble rate to be 94 rubles per dollar by end of 2023

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Economic Development Ministry predicts the exchange rate of the national currency by the end of 2023 to be 94 rubles for a dollar. Head of the ministry Maxim Reshetnikov said this at a cabinet meeting.

"By the end of this year, the ruble will strengthen to 94 rubles per dollar. In 2024-2026, taking into account changes in the structure of payments and the volume of capital outflow, a new equilibrium will be formed at the level of 90-92 rubles per dollar," he said.

Previously, the Economic Development Ministry expected the average annual dollar-to-ruble rate to be 85.2 rubles in 2023, 90.1 rubles in 2024, 91.1 rubles in 2025, 92.3 rubles in 2026.

Analysts interviewed by TASS believe that the Russian currency may strengthen to 90 rubles per dollar, but it is too early to talk about further growth. The gradual strengthening, according to experts, may be facilitated by the tightening of the Central Bank’s monetary policy and the rise in Brent oil prices to $90 per barrel observed since the end of June.